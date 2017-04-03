logo



UNITE urges FG and FF TDs to put pressure on Ross in Bus Eireann dispute

03 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Trade Union UNITE has called on elected representatives from Donegal to use their political power to put pressure on Transport Minister Shane Ross amidst the ongoing Bus Eireann strike.

UNITE hawve singled out Minister Joe McHugh and Fianna Fail Deputies Pat the Cope Gallagher and Charlie McConalogue, saying they should engage with the Government in order to protect the public transport on which their constituents rely.

UNITE Regional Officer, Willie Quigley says polical resolution is required and some political representatives have failed to protect their constituents………….

In response to UNITE’s calls, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says he and his party are doing all they can.

However, he says, Minister Shane Ross refuses to get involved………

 

