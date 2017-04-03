The Devenney View: League has been good for Donegal Football

Donegal’s focus now turns to the championship as their league campaign came to an end on Sunday in Castlebar.

After being in total control and leading by four points, Donegal succumbed to a two point defeat to Mayo.

After the introduction of Aidan O’Shea, Mayo hit the final six points of the game to dash any hopes Donegal had of making the league final.

All three north west counties lost on the final day of regular games.

Tyrone made sure of safety weeks ago but their form towards the end of the league has been disappointing, Mickey Harte’s sides lost their last three games including that seven point defeat to Kerry in Killarney yesterday.

Derry have been struggling all year and despite picking up just their second win on Sunday at Brewster Park they were relegated to Division 3.

The Oak Leaf County will prepare for the 2018 championship from the third tier which wouldn’t be seen as ideal.

Highland’s analyst Brendan Devenney has been running his thoughts over the three sides performances with Oisin Kelly…