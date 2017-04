Donegal Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has expressed his “real concerns” about the pressure on the Tusla, child and family service in the county.

He says there has been considerable pressure on the duty or intake team over the last while and that the numbers of workers dealing with new cases across Donegal has reached as low as two or three staff.

Senator Mac Lochlainn says he has made repeated representations to the agency on the concerns but has so far not received a satisfactory response: