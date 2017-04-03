logo



Ronnie Foreman in Donegal today as part of fundraising rally

03 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Champion Rally driver, Ronnie Foreman is in Donegal today as part of a fundraising rally taking place throughout the country.

The rally is in aid of Haven, an Irish NGO providing on-ground support in Haiti following hurricane Matthew which hit Haiti 6 months ago.

Ronnie has travelled from Lisburn today, stopping in Belfast and Derry and now Donegal where he will meet with the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Terence Slowey.

Ronnie hopes his efforts will encourage people to come out and support the people of Haiti:

Archives

