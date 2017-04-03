New single released to help fund the ‘Truth For Danielle’

A fund has been established to help attain justice for Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin who was murdered in India last month.

‘Truth For Danielle’ was up to assist in what is expected to be a long, costly legal process of attaining justice for Danielle.

To assist in the fund raising efforts, “The Fire Of Hope” a song for Danielle Mc Laughlin” was written and performed by Buncrana musician Paul Caldwell and is available now and priced at between $0.99 and $1.99.

It’s available through CDBaby and will also appear on all major online music retailers (Amazon, Spotify, iTunes, Google etc)

Paul is currently in studio, recording his debut album. The first single set to be released, as per the wishes of her friends and family, is a song written for his late friend, Danielle Mc Laughlin, who’s bright light was tragically extinguished from this world while traveling.

All Proceeds from the single will be donated to the ‘Truth For Danielle’ Fund.

Paul said “The inspiration for this song was a way of coming to terms with the sad and tragic death of a friend I’ve known since childhood. Not only did we go to the same school and grow up at the same time, we also lived in Liverpool at the same time and frequently bumped into each other around the city.

The last contact I had with Danielle was when she reached out to me for advice about moving to Canada, where I now live. I told her the ins and outs and what to expect’