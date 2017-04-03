logo



Maintenance funding announced for Donegal Piers

03 Apr 2017
by News Highland

Minister Michael Creed has announced that Donegal County Council will recieve €291,000 in funding for maintenance and repair works at piers in the county, with the biggest allocation going to Greencastle.

The allocated funding will in addition, support the ongoing development and enchancement of harbour facilities including some marine leisure developments.

The funding has been welcomed by Minister Joe McHugh who says will directly benefit the rural coastal communities involved.

€112,500 will go towards reinforcing existing piles at Greencastle pier.

Malinmore pier will recieve €60,000 for the reconstruction of the pier, providing new decking with steps, ladder and safety railing

To repair the pier wall at Downings €56,250 has been allocated, while €18,000 will be provided for Bruckless pier for the provision of a Port Hand Marker and light to aid navigation

€45,000 will be provided for a new hydraulic pier crane at Portmore, Malin Head.

 

Picture – Downings Pier

