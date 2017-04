The Mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District has hit out at those responsible for illegal dumping at New Mills in the town at the weekend.

Councillor James Pat McDaid says those responsible for dumping a mattress, and other recent cases of fly tipping, have no respect for their county and should stop.

He was speaking at the start of what is April’s ‘The Big Clean-up’ campaign.

Councillor McDaid says its essential we keep the county clean: