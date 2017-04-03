logo



John F Loughrey Financial Services awarded Regional Broker of the Year

03 Apr 2017
by News Highland

John F Loughrey Financial Services in Letterkenny was crowned the regional broker of the year at the prestigious Irish Brokers Association (IBA) Life, Pensions and Investment Awards in Dublin last week.
The event, held in Croke Park last Thursday night, gives recognition to the life, pension and investment brokers who have proved their excellence, professionalism and dedication to maintaining high standards in the Irish marketplace. This year’s judging committee saw a significant increase in the number of nominations which, they said, reflects the prominence held by brokers of these highly respected industry awards.
John F Loughrey picked up the top award in the ‘Best Broker in Connaught/Ulster’ category. Employing 16 staff, half of whom are qualified financial advisers, it is the largest brokerage in the north west.
Speaking following the event, a delighted Mr Loughrey said that, despite winning in 2014 and 2015, the latest victory was somewhat unexpected.
“We couldn’t believe it, we are all over the moon and it is great to have received the award in Croke Park. Hopefully, it will not be the last title Donegal picks up in GAA headquarters this year,” he said.
Mr Loughrey was joined at the ceremony by his daughter Lisa, also a director of the company. He dedicated the award to his wife, and Lisa’s mother, Mary, with whom he co-founded the company 35 years ago.
“Mary, who is still involved in the company, was a tower of strength to all of us all down the years. We would not be where we are today without her.”
Lisa Loughrey paid tribute to their hardworking staff in Crossview House, as well as their loyal customers all over Donegal and the north west.
“Without the dedication and professionalism of our staff, this latest award would not have been possible.”
Based at Crossview House in Letterkenny, John F Loughrey provides independent advice on a range of services including pensions, investments, savings and deposit and protection.

