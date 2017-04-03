Jennifer Lopez is being sued for not promoting hoverboards on her Twitter and Instagram accounts

A hoverboard manufacturer has filed a lawsuit against Jennifer Lopez after she failed to promote their product on her social media channels.

According to Variety, Lopez signed a deal with Sidekick Group back in 2015 (at the height of the hoverboard craze) to promote their products on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. The papers filed claim that Sidekick Group provided 42 custom hoverboards for Lopez to use in her Planet Hollywood show in Las Vegas.

Under the agreement, Lopez was expected to post about the hoverboards at least once every three months on either Twitter or Instagram.

However Lopez only tweeted about the product once, posting a video in May of last year with all of her backup dancers on hoverboards while she sang “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” in the middle of them.

The lawsuit claims that the hoverboards were selling for $1,295 each at the time and Sidekick are seeking damages of $54,390, or the retail value of 42 hoverboards.

Story by Max Ramsbottom Entertainment.ie