Harps progress in EA Cup with Cockhill win

Finn Harps just about got the better of Cockhill Celtic in a closely fought EA Sports League Cup 1st round tie at Finn Park on Monday night.
Finn Harps . . .3
Cockhill Celtic . . . 1
The tie was well poised going into the closing stages after Derek Doherty scored a brilliant equaliser to make it 1-1 on 72 minutes.
Harps had gone in front on 29 minutes when Jonny Bonner scored from the penalty spot.
Then just three minutes after Doherty drew Cockhill level, Bonner produced a fantastic finish to beat Gavin Cullen from 25 yards.
Sean Houston, on as a late substitute for Harps, killed off the tie with his team’s third on 80.