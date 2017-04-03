Harps progress in EA Cup with Cockhill win

Finn Harps just about got the better of Cockhill Celtic in a closely fought EA Sports League Cup 1st round tie at Finn Park on Monday night.

Finn Harps . . .3

Cockhill Celtic . . . 1

The tie was well poised going into the closing stages after Derek Doherty scored a brilliant equaliser to make it 1-1 on 72 minutes.

Harps had gone in front on 29 minutes when Jonny Bonner scored from the penalty spot.

Then just three minutes after Doherty drew Cockhill level, Bonner produced a fantastic finish to beat Gavin Cullen from 25 yards.

Sean Houston, on as a late substitute for Harps, killed off the tie with his team’s third on 80.