Finn Harps take on Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic in their re-arranged League Cup game at Finn Park tonight. Kick-off is 8.00 pm.

Harps have a number of injury worries ahead of the game and strikers Ciaran O’Connor and Danny Morrissey will both miss the game.

With a tough league game against Dundalk coming up next Friday, Harps manager Ollie Horgan is set to make a number of changes to the line up.

He knows that Cockhill will be formidable competition.