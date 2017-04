Following a recent daft.ie report that showed house prices in Donegal have increased by over 7%, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the Help to Buy Scheme must now be suspended.

The average house price in Donegal is now over €142,000 which Deputy Doherty says is €10,500 more than this time last year.

The Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson believes people in Donegal will suffer and purchasing a house will be out of many peoples’ reach if the Help to Buy Scheme is not suspended…………