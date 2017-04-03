Colin Farrell got very excited when he met Gary Oldman for the first time

Even Hollywood superstars get overly excited when meeting their heroes for the first time.

Colin Farrell was at CinemaCon yesterday to present his upcoming film, The Beguiled. He stopped to chat with a reporter on the red carpet about his experiences making the film and working with Sofia Coppola.

However, the interview got interrupted by Gary Oldman, who just had to tell Farrell how much of a fan he is. Needless to say, Farrell was thrilled.

“Hey Garyyyy!”

“That’s your first time meeting him? Oh my God. I mean he’s kinda the best actor on the planet.”

“Stop!”

Farrell was quick to regain his composure though. Commenting on how Oldman was a lovely man with “great taste in other actors.”

Story by Max Ramsbottom Entertainment.ie