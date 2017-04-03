AA says survey identifying Donegal drivers as second worst in Ireland is not supported by the facts

The AA says a survey which identifies drivers in Donegal as being the second worst in the country should not be taken seriously, but should instead serve as a springboard for a discussion on road safety and driver behaviour across the country.

The questionnaire, issued by the AA asked people which county they believed had the worst drivers.

47% said Dublin, almost 20% said Donegal and just over 5% said Cork.

Speaking on today’s Shaun Doherty Show, AA Spokesperson Barry Aldworth says this is an indication that Donegal has a reputation which is not backed up by the facts…………..