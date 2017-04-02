Tyrone miss out on league final spot

Three defeats in a row means Tyrone’s league campaign has now come to an end, after defeat to Kerry, in Tralee today.

Going into the game, a win could have been enough for Mickey Harte’s side to qualify for the league final; but with the threat of relegation looming for Kerry – they came out all guns blazing.

Kerry’s quality going forward shun and point taking ability proved vital when Peter Harte fired home a goal – but only took the deficit down to six points.

Despite their best efforts and a good spell for 15 minutes, and a second goal from Peter Harte, Tyrone were unable match Kerry’s scoring ability with the Kingdom securing their place in the division for next year.

Final Score:

Kerry:1-21

Tyrone: 2-11

