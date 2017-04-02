logo



Tyrone boss Mickey Harte reacts to defeat in Kerry

02 Apr 2017
by admin

Tyrone were well beaten by Kerry in Killarney as the Kingdom made full advantage of both Monaghan and Donegal slipping up as they finished second in the National Football League Division 1 table to grab a place in the final against Dublin at Croke Park next weekend.

Kerry were dominant early on but Tyrone did score two goals through Peter Harte in the second half as they got back into the game only to see the home side surge on again in the closing stages.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte had mixed feelings afterwards.

 

