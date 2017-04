In response to Minister Joe McHugh’s announcement yesterday that 18 schools within Donegal are being included in the School Meals Programme, a local Councillor believes schools in the county are being treated unequally by the Government.

Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig welcomes the news for the schools that have been highlighted, however, he feels funding is allocated through a ‘lotto programme’.

He says there are many schools across the county that are struggling with funds: