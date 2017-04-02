Rory Gallagher pleased with league campaign

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher said that he was pleased with his side’s league campaign despite the disappointing way it ended.

Gallagher’s men went into the competition as relegation candidates, but the inexperienced squad surprised most pundits with their strong performances.

After a string of wins over Tyrone and a draw with All-Ireland champions, Donegal went into their clash with Mayo today knowing a draw could to qualify for league final.

However, a strong second half display from Mayo earned the home side the win, and, after Monaghan’s loss to Dublin and Kerry’s triumph over Tyrone – it is Kerry who go through to the meeting with Dublin.

After the game, Gallagher said he was happy with the ‘excellent’ league campaign and that he was pleased with how his side progressed since the start…