Donegal ladies edged closer to a league semi-final when they defeated Cork by a score of 3-16 – 0-12.

Yvonne McMonagle and Geraldine McLaughlin starred in the victory notching up 2-04 and 1-06 respectively.

But it was a team performance that won the game, according to manager Michael Naughton who said it was the best football the ladies played all year.

Naughton told Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport that while they are delighted with the win, they’re not looking too far ahead of themselves…