Michael Murphy and Frank McGlynn reflect on league campaign

Donegal’s league campaign came to an end following their defeat to Mayo, in MacHale Park, with Kerry qualifying for the final on points difference.

However, overall the campaign can be considered a success with younger players stepping up to the plate following the retirement of key players.

This is the biggest point which Donegal can take away from the league, according to Michael Murphy who heaped praise on the younger stars, after the game.

Murphy spoke to Oisin Kelly after the game to reflect on the campaign..