The recent Daft.ie report shows that in Donegal, house prices have increased by 7.4% this annum.

The average cost of a house in the county is just over €142,000.

Nationally, prices are up all over the country – but Dublin is still the most expensive place to buy with an average price tag of 340-thousand euro, followed by Galway and Cork.

Report author Ronan Lyons is blaming supply shortage and explains the type of homes we need: