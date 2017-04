Gerry Adams has criticised the British Government for under-funding the peace process in the North.

Talks to reform a power-sharing executive in Stormont restart tomorrow and agreement is needed between Loyalists and Nationalists.

The Sinn Féin president says he might be willing to talk about his role in ‘the troubles’ for the first time ever – but only if it’s part of a truth and reconciliation process.

And Mr Adams says that need to be given financial backing: