Donegal ladies moved into poll position for a semi-final spot after beating All-Ireland Champions Cork.

The ladies went into the game knowing a win would all but guarantee them a place into the knockout stages of the competition.

And it was a comprehensive for Michael Naughton’s side, who ran out 13 point winners.

The ladies now sit one point behind Galway in the table.

Final Score:

Donegal: 3-16 (25)

Cork: 0-12