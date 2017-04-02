logo



Derry relegated to division three

02 Apr 2017
by admin

Derry have been relegated from division two of the Allianz football league despite defeating Fermanagh, in Brewster Park.

The Oak Leaf county went into the game knowing nothing but a win would do in their fight for survival; and they got off to the perfect start with a Conor McAtamney goal after just 15 seconds.

Derry have been plagued with injuries throughout the campaign, yet despite having key players back in the squad, they were unable to hold onto the lead.

When Fermanagh turned it on, Derry could not cope with their attacking presence and soon they trailed by four points.

With just a couple of minutes left on the clock however the game was turned on its head when Conor McAtamney got his second goal of the day; this was followed by an Enda Lynn point.

Suddenly Derry were in charge as injury time loomed and, more late drama saw two Fermanagh players receive black cards.

And it was the Derry side that won out in the end, but, despite the win, they still were unable to secure their place in the division for next year because of score difference.

Final Score:

Fermanagh: 0-13

Derry: 2-08

