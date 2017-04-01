Wildcat Bus Eireann strikes could happen again – NBRU

The National Bus and Rail Union say wildcat strikes by Bus Eireann workers could happen again.

The NBRU insist they were not involved in yesterday’s action which shut down Irish Rail and Dublin Bus.

The union also says that despite reports they haven’t received notice of legal action from those companies looking to recoup lost profits.

There’s been calls for Transport Minister Shane Ross to get involved and facilitate talks between Bus Eireann management and the unions.

General Secretary of the NBRU Dermot O’Leary says until a resolution is reached, he can’t guarantee there won’t be more wildcat strikes: