Public encouraged to take part in Big Donegal Clean Up

People in Donegal are being encouraged to take part in the Big Donegal Clean Up which is getting underway in some towns and villages across the county today.

This weekend there will be clean-ups in Rathdonnell and Trentagh, Drumoghill, Convoy, Cranford, Glenmaquin, Ballymacool in Letterkenny, Culdaff and Quigleys Point with more clean ups planned for the coming week.

There is a clean-up planned for Churchill on Monday evening and students and staff from Letterkenny Institute of Technology are organising a clean-up around the campus and along the Port Road and the Ballyraine area later in the week.

On Tuesday morning next Letterkenny Tidy Towns committee will be launching their 32nd Cleaner Community Campaign and all residents and businesses in Letterkenny are being asked to support this campaign by organising or getting involved in clean-ups in their own areas.

Clean-ups are also planned next week in Ballaghaderg, Glenvar and the Woodlands & Castleshanaghan area of Letterkenny.

On Saturday 8 April clean-ups are planned in Fahan, Moville and Greencastle and on Sunday 9 April at Ballyliffin beach.

A number of clean-ups are also planned on Good Friday including in Carndonagh, in Moylehill in Ballyare and in Glenties.

To sign up for this year’s Big Donegal Clean Up you can apply at donegalcoco.ie