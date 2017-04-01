Ollie Horgan disappointed with loss in Dublin

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said he was disappointed not to get anything out of the game after his side came back from two goals down, against Shamrock Rovers, last night.

His side were trailing early on in the first half and Horgan admitted his side looked out of place in the opening stages.

But the Harps boss said his team played their best football of the year in the second period where new signings Caolon McAleer and Paddy McCourt leveled proceeding’s.

There was late drama however and a strike from Simon Madden sealed the victory for Rovers.

Horgan reflected on the game with Kenny Harkin on Highland Saturday Sport…