Derry City and Strabane District Council is setting up a food and craft market in Strabane as part of a pilot scheme aimed at showcasing local food produce and craft design work.

The market, which will be run by the Council, will operate on the last Friday of every month in the town centre and will complement the existing retail offering in the town.

Market development officer with the Council Nicolle Walters says there is room to expand the market if needs be: