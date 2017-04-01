GAA Preview: Mayo’s Patrick Durkan

Mayo defender Patrick Durkan said that his side will be confident going into their clash with Donegal off the back of their win over Tyrone last week.

Mayo’s results have varied of the year and Durkan puts this down to ‘inconsistent’ and ‘poor’ performances throughout the year.

As a result, there is still a possibility that Mayo can be relegated from the division, making it a must win game for Durkan’s side.

The defender said he weary of Donegal’s attacking presence and the form of their key players like Michael Murphy.

After winning against Donegal’s Ulster rivals, Tyrone last weekend however, Durkan believes Mayo can come away with a win..