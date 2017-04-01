GAA Preview: Marty O’Reilly

Donegal forward Martin O’Reilly is looking forward to an exciting game when his side faces Mayo, in a crunch league tie, in Castlebar tomorrow.

O’Reilly has played a pivotal role in Donegal’s rebuilding after a disappointing season last year and a draw tomorrow would guarantee a spot in the league final.

O’Reilly has a win in his mind but admits it will be a tough ask with Mayo fighting to stay in the division.

Speaking ahead of the game O’Reilly reflected on the good start to the season and said he is looking forward to rekindling the rivalry..