GAA Preview: Fomer Tyrone Star Connor Gormley

Former Tyrone star Connor Gormley believes that Tyrone have what it takes to go all the way, if they tighten up a few areas.

Tyrone trail the pack in the league after their loss to Mayo last weekend, but can still qualify for the final if they beat Kerry tomorrow – and if Donegal and Monaghan lose.

Gormley said that this league campaign showed that the future is bright for Tyrone, but in some areas of the pitch they haven’t played to their ability.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s game, Gormley told Tom Comack that he believes Tyrone can still make it to the final, but losing Matty Donnelly through suspension could prove vital.