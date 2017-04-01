GAA Preview: Donegal ladies take on All-Ireland champions Cork

Donegal ladies face a tough task this weekend when they take on All-Ireland Champions Cork, in the National Football league.

The ladies have had a mixed season, and a win against Cork would put them in with a good chance of qualifying for the league semi-final.

Trainer/Mentor Damien Devaney said that they are not looking that far ahead however, instead they are concentrating only on the game against Cork.

He told Tom Comack that going into the game on the back of a win will give them confidence, but it will be a tough game nonetheless…