Donegal junior league results – April 1st

Glencar Inn Saturday Division
Strand Rovers FC 1 vs 3 Glencar Celtic
Old Orchard Sat Reserve Division
Castlefin Celtic 3 vs 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic FC
Donegal Town FC Reserves 5 vs 5 Milford United FC
Erne Wanderers FC 4 vs 1 Glenea United Reserves
Keadue Rovers FC 1 vs 0 Cappry Rovers
Friday 31st March, 2017
CT Ball Division 2
Cranford FC 0 vs 1 Curragh Athlet
