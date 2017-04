Donegal secured promotion to division 2B of the National hurling league with a comprehensive win over Tyrone in the league final today.

After the game, Donegal captain Danny Cullen said that he was delighted to have seen a straight return to the division, after the disappointment of relegation last season.

Manager Ardal McDermott said that he was delighted with his side’s performance and told Coilin Duffy that his team lived up to their potential on the day…