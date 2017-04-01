logo



Donegal Hurlers win division 3A

01 Apr 2017
by admin

Donegal are league champions of division 3A after a comprehensive win over Tyrone, in the league final today.

Ardal McDermott’s men went into the game as underdogs having lost to Tyrone already this year, but managed to turn out a strong 4-25 – 1-12 victory of their Ulster rivals.

It was a strong start for Donegal who knocked  2-08 past Tyrone before they were able to register a goal on the board.

Things went from bad to worse for Tyrone when they went down to 14 men and in the end Donegal ran out easy victors.

Coilin Duffy has the report…

More Sport

Ollie Horgan disappointed with loss in Dublin

0
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said he was disappointed not to get anything out of the game after his side came back from two goals down, against Shamrock Rovers, last night. His [...]
01 Apr 2017

Donegal Hurling reaction: Ardal McDermott and Danny Cullen

0
Donegal secured promotion to division 2B of the National hurling league with a comprehensive win over Tyrone in the league final today. After the game, Donegal captain Danny Cullen[...]
01 Apr 2017

GAA Preview: Marty O’Reilly

0
Donegal forward Martin O’Reilly is looking forward to an exciting game when his side faces Mayo, in a crunch league tie, in Castlebar tomorrow. O’Reilly has played a pi[...]
01 Apr 2017

Donegal Hurlers win division 3A

0
Donegal are league champions of division 3A after a comprehensive win over Tyrone, in the league final today. Ardal McDermott’s men went into the game as underdogs having los[...]
01 Apr 2017

GAA Preview: Donegal ladies take on All-Ireland champions Cork

0
Donegal ladies face a tough task this weekend when they take on All-Ireland Champions Cork, in the National Football league. The ladies have had a mixed season, and a win against C[...]
01 Apr 2017

GAA Preview: Derry vs Fermanagh

0
Derry will fight it out with Ulster rivals Fermanagh to stay in division two of the Allianz football league, in Brewster Park. The Oak leaf county have struggled so far in the leag[...]
01 Apr 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit