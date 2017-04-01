Donegal Hurlers win division 3A

Donegal are league champions of division 3A after a comprehensive win over Tyrone, in the league final today.

Ardal McDermott’s men went into the game as underdogs having lost to Tyrone already this year, but managed to turn out a strong 4-25 – 1-12 victory of their Ulster rivals.

It was a strong start for Donegal who knocked 2-08 past Tyrone before they were able to register a goal on the board.

Things went from bad to worse for Tyrone when they went down to 14 men and in the end Donegal ran out easy victors.

Coilin Duffy has the report…