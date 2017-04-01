Council urged to call on Minister for Defence to award veterans of the Siege of Jadotville

Donegal County Council has been urged to write to the Defence Minister calling on him to award the Military Medal for Gallantry to the veterans of the Siege of Jadotville.

In 1961, 155 Irish soldiers – eleven from Donegal – took part in a six day siege in Jadotville and surrendered when their ammunition ran out.

Last year, Minister Paul Kehoe presented the soldiers and their families with a Presidential unit Citation.

However Cllr. Gerry Crawford says the soldiers should be recognised properly for their bravery: