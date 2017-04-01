18 schools in Donegal invited to join School Meals Programme

Minister Joe McHugh has announced that 18 schools within Donegal are to be added to the School Meals Programme as part of €1.5million in funding announced by the Department of Social Protection.

Minister Leo Varadkar has written to non- DEIS schools in the county that are at a level of disadvantage, inviting them to join the scheme from September this year.

The closing date for applications is May 12.

Schools invited to join the programme include:

· Comhscoil Chonmha S N, Convoy

· S N Leitir Mhic An Bhaird, Lettermacaward

· Drumfad NS, Ballynashanagh, Fanad

· St Oran’s NS, Cockhill, Buncrana

· S N Gort An Choirce, Gortahork

· S N Naomh Samhthann, Dromdoit, Castlefin

· Schoil Cholmcille, Boys School, Letterkenny

· S N Donaigh, Carndonagh

· Killaghtee NS, Killaghtee, Dunkineely

· Scoil Mhuire B&C, Stranorlar

· Holy Family NS, Ballyshannon

· Gaelscoil Eirne, Ballyshannon

· Scoil Chróine, Dungloe

· St Columba’s College, Stranorlar

· St Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs

· Gaelcholáiste Chineál Eoghain, Buncrana

· St Columba’s Comprehensive, Glenties

· Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon

Minister McHugh says schools are obviously welcoming this announcement: