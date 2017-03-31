Two changes for Derry as they fight for survival

Manager Damian Barton has made two changes to Derry side to face Fermanagh in a crucial relegation battle on Sunday at Brewster Park.

Danny Heavron and Karl McKaigue come in for their first starts of the year replacing Mark Craig and Jason Rocks.

Derry’s survival is not entirely in their own hands, they have to beat Fermangh and hope Down lose to Cork to be safe.

The Oak Leaf County have managed just one win in their Division Two campaign so far.

Fermanagh also need to win to try and avoid the drop.

Derry team to play Fermanagh.

1 Thomas Mallon

2 Karl McKaigue

3 Brendan Rogers

4 Niall Keenan

5 Neil Forester

6 Christopher McKaigue

7 Danny Heavron

8 Conor McAtamney

9 Padraig Cassidy

10 Enda Lynn

11 Emmett McGuckin

12 Carlus McWilliams

13 Danny Tallon

14 Niall Loughlin

15 Benny Herron