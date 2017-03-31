logo



Two changes for Derry as they fight for survival

31 Mar 2017
by admin

Manager Damian Barton has made two changes to Derry side to face Fermanagh in a crucial relegation battle on Sunday at Brewster Park.

Danny Heavron and Karl McKaigue come in for their first starts of the year replacing Mark Craig and Jason Rocks.

Derry’s survival is not entirely in their own hands, they have to beat Fermangh and hope Down lose to Cork to be safe.

The Oak Leaf County have managed just one win in their Division Two campaign so far.

Fermanagh also need to win to try and avoid the drop.

Derry team to play Fermanagh.
1 Thomas Mallon

2 Karl McKaigue
3 Brendan Rogers
4 Niall Keenan

5 Neil Forester
6 Christopher McKaigue
7 Danny Heavron

8 Conor McAtamney
9 Padraig Cassidy

10 Enda Lynn
11 Emmett McGuckin
12 Carlus McWilliams

13 Danny Tallon
14 Niall Loughlin
15 Benny Herron

More Sport

Two changes for Derry as they fight for survival

0
Manager Damian Barton has made two changes to Derry side to face Fermanagh in a crucial relegation battle on Sunday at Brewster Park. Danny Heavron and Karl McKaigue come in for th[...]
31 Mar 2017

Roma McLaughlin named in strong Republic U19 squad for Euro qualifiers

0
Head Coach Dave Connell has selected a strong Republic of Ireland Women’s Under 19 squad for their three UEFA European Championship Elite Round games. Inishowen’s Roma [...]
31 Mar 2017

Mayo’s O’Connor and Vaughan will be available for Donegal game

0
Donegal head to Mayo on Sunday knowing a victory will secure a place in Sunday weeks league final in Croke Park. No team news yet from the Donegal camp but Ryan McHugh won’t [...]
31 Mar 2017

Gerard Doherty to captain Derry City as Candystrips return to action

0
Just over a week after they buried their captain, Ryan McBride, Derry City return to the field of play this evening. It’s bound to be an emotional evening at Maginn Park when[...]
31 Mar 2017

Quigley to have surgery in LA today

0
Jason Quigley will have surgery later today on what doctors have called a “one-in-10-million” hand injury. On route to winning the NABF title last week, the Donegal mid[...]
31 Mar 2017

Donnelly to serve ban and miss Tyrone’s game in Kerry

0
Tyrone have been forced into changes for Sunday’s Division One league encounter in Killarney with Kerry. Mattie Donnelly is serving a one match suspension after his altercati[...]
30 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit