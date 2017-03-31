logo



Roma McLaughlin named in strong Republic U19 squad for Euro qualifiers

31 Mar 2017
by admin

Roma McLaughlin

Head Coach Dave Connell has selected a strong Republic of Ireland Women’s Under 19 squad for their three UEFA European Championship Elite Round games.

Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin is named among the midfielders and she is one of three members of the squad that has already gained senior experience.

Roma was involved in the recent Cyprus Cup along with striker Leanne Kiernan and goalkeeper Amanda McQuillan.

Ireland will set up camp in Limerick with each of their games being played in Markets Field at the beginning of April as they set about securing a place in this summer’s finals tournament in Northern Ireland.

Head Coach Dave Connell admits he has a strong team to pick from and was delighted to see a number of players get game-time with the senior squad.

Connell said: “On paper, it’s a strong team. We’re carrying a couple of niggles coming into it so hopefully all will be well on Tuesday for the first game.

“Some of the squad were able to get game-time in the Cyprus Cup which is great for them as that can be a valuable experience to have at an early age.”

“Our target from the word go has been to qualify for the European Championships. It’s a tough group for us, taking one game at a time, but we fully focused on the task at home.”

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under 19 Squad
Goalkeepers: Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies), Naoisha McAloon (Peamount United)
Defenders: Lucy McCartan, Chloe Moloney (Peamount United), Fiona Donnelly, Jamie Finn, Lynn Craven, Niamh Prior (Shelbourne Ladies)
Midfielders: Alex Kavanagh, Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), Evelyn Daly, Saoirse Noonan (Cork City WFC), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Jessica Nolan (Manulla), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves)
Forwards: Eleanor Ryan Doyle (Peamount United), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies), Lauren Kelly (UCD Waves)

UEFA Women’s Under 19 European Championship Elite Round – Group 4
Tuesday, 4 April: Republic of Ireland v Scotland, KO 19:00, Markets Field
Thursday, 6 April: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine, KO 19:00, Markets Field
Sunday, 9 April: Republic of Ireland v Finland, KO 14:00, Markets Field

