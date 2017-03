Jason Quigley will have surgery later today on what doctors have called a “one-in-10-million” hand injury.

On route to winning the NABF title last week, the Donegal middleweight suffered a broken bone that detached and shredded a major tendon in his right wrist in his unanimous points win over Glen Tapia last week.

He’ll undergo surgery today in Los Angeles and is expected back in the ring in the autumn.