Money allocated for sports facilities at Coláiste na Carraige in Carrick

31 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Just over €36,000 has been allocated to Tirconnaill Athletic Club for the enhancement of sports facilities beside adjacent to Coláiste na Carraige in Carrick.

Minister Joe Mc Hugh says the grant will assist with the engagement between the club and the school to rebuild and redevelop the basketball court, in addition to developing other sports facilities.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the grant announced marks the first phase of this project, and further assistance will be needed to bring it to completion.

