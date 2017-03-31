logo



Mc Conalogue says Bruton must address problems with the Summer Works Scheme

31 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Minister Richard Bruton

Education Minister Richard Bruton is being urged to announce which schools are being given money under the Summer Works Scheme as quickly as possible.

Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue says if works are to take place in July and August, schools need confirmation now so they can organise contractors and and ensure the necessary preparatory work is done.

He’s also criticised the decision to make the scheme a biannual one, wehich means applications are now only being taken every two years.

This, he says, is very unfair, particularly as schools were not properly warned that this would be the situation…………

