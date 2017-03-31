logo



Mayo’s O’Connor and Vaughan will be available for Donegal game

31 Mar 2017
by admin

Donegal head to Mayo on Sunday knowing a victory will secure a place in Sunday weeks league final in Croke Park.

No team news yet from the Donegal camp but Ryan McHugh won’t play due to the ankle injury he picked up in Ballyshannon last week.

On the plus side Patrick McBrearty and Karl Lacey are expected to feature again.

For Mayo, Donal Vaughan and Cillian O’Connor will be available having passed head injury assessment tests after both receiving blows in separate incidents in the closing stages of the win over Tyrone.

Stephen Rochford will name his starting  line up this evening.

Mayo, who need a point to be safe have been installed as 8/15 favourites to beat Donegal (15/8), that’s despite only winning three of their last ten home league matches at the Castlebar venue.

