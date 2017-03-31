logo



Man arrested in Derry on suspicion of attempted murder

31 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Detectives investigating an incident at Sallys Wood in Irvinestown in County Fermanagh on Tuesday 31st January, in which a device exploded causing damage to a vehicle, have arrested a 32 year old man.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “The man was arrested in the Buncrana Road area of Derry yesterday evening, on suspicion of attempted murder, and he remains in custody at this time.”

Meanwhile in a separate matter, two men aged 19 and 31, arrested by detectives investigating a shooting incident in the Central Drive area of Derry on Monday 27th March, have been released unconditionally.

 

