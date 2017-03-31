Man arrested in Derry on suspicion of attempted murder

Detectives investigating an incident at Sallys Wood in Irvinestown in County Fermanagh on Tuesday 31st January, in which a device exploded causing damage to a vehicle, have arrested a 32 year old man.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “The man was arrested in the Buncrana Road area of Derry yesterday evening, on suspicion of attempted murder, and he remains in custody at this time.”

Meanwhile in a separate matter, two men aged 19 and 31, arrested by detectives investigating a shooting incident in the Central Drive area of Derry on Monday 27th March, have been released unconditionally.