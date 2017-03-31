Late Rovers goal denies Harps a point

Finn Harps were denied a point at the Tallaght stadium as Shamrock Rovers scored late on to snatch a 3-2 win.

Rovers were 2-0 up by the 14th minute as David McAllister and Ronan Finn eased the home side in front.

Two goals in a six minute period between the 71st and 72nd minute from Caolan McAteer and Paddy McCourt had Harps level.

The Ballybofey side were on course for à share of the spoils only to be denied by a 90th minute winner as Simon Madden’s delightful lob stole the points.

The victory moves Rovers above Harps in the standings, Ollie Horgan’s men remain on eight points dropping one place to seventh.

Harps next game is on Monday night in the EA Sports Cup against Cockhill Celtic st Finn Park.