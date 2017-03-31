Kerry make three changes for Tyrone visit

Kerry have made three changes for their Division One match against Tyrone in Killarney on Sunday.

Anthony Maher comes in at midfield for his first League start of the season in place of Jack Barry and up front Michael Geaney and Barry John Keane both start.

Adrian Spillane and Jack Savage are tthe players to lose out. Shane Enright returns to the match- day panel following injury.

The team captained by Fionn Fitzgerald is as follows:

Ciarraí

1. Brendan Kealy Kilcummin

2. Fionn Fitzgerald (C) Dr Crokes

3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore

4. Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

5. Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

6. Tadhg Morley Templenoe

7. Paul Murphy Rathmore

8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

9. Anthony Maher Duagh

10. Michael Geaney Dingle

11. Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin

12. Donnchadh Walsh Cromane

13. Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

14. Paul Geaney Dingle

15. Stephen O’Brien Kenmare