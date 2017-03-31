Joe Dunleavy to make Ulster A debut

Joe Dunleavy will make his first appearance for the Ulster A side this evening when they face Leinster A in Banbridge (kick off 5pm).

The Letterkenny man who plays for City of Derry has been a regular in the provincial u18 side but this is his first start at this level.

Ulster senior men Stuart McCloskey and Louis Ludik will make their returns from calf and concussion injuries respectively as coaches Kieran Campbell and Willie Anderson use the game to blood some of the Province’s brightest young talent.