logo



Joe Dunleavy to make Ulster A debut

31 Mar 2017
by admin

Joe Dunleavy will make his first appearance for the Ulster A side this evening when they face Leinster A in Banbridge (kick off 5pm).

The Letterkenny man who plays for City of Derry has been a regular in the provincial u18 side but this is his first start at this level.

Ulster senior men Stuart McCloskey and Louis Ludik will make their returns from calf and concussion injuries respectively as coaches Kieran Campbell and Willie Anderson  use the game to blood some of the Province’s brightest young talent.

More Sport

Plans underway for 2017 Donegal Sport Star Awards

0
The Donegal Sports Star committee formally commenced plans for the 2017 Awards at the organisation’s AGM in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Thursday evening. It was also an opportunity [...]
31 Mar 2017

Joe Dunleavy to make Ulster A debut

0
Joe Dunleavy will make his first appearance for the Ulster A side this evening when they face Leinster A in Banbridge (kick off 5pm). The Letterkenny man who plays for City of Derr[...]
31 Mar 2017

Two changes for Derry as they fight for survival

0
Manager Damian Barton has made two changes to Derry side to face Fermanagh in a crucial relegation battle on Sunday at Brewster Park. Danny Heavron and Karl McKaigue come in for th[...]
31 Mar 2017

Roma McLaughlin named in strong Republic U19 squad for Euro qualifiers

0
Head Coach Dave Connell has selected a strong Republic of Ireland Women’s Under 19 squad for their three UEFA European Championship Elite Round games. Inishowen’s Roma [...]
31 Mar 2017

Mayo’s O’Connor and Vaughan will be available for Donegal game

0
Donegal head to Mayo on Sunday knowing a victory will secure a place in Sunday weeks league final in Croke Park. No team news yet from the Donegal camp but Ryan McHugh won’t [...]
31 Mar 2017

Gerard Doherty to captain Derry City as Candystrips return to action

0
Just over a week after they buried their captain, Ryan McBride, Derry City return to the field of play this evening. It’s bound to be an emotional evening at Maginn Park when[...]
31 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit