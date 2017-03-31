Inland Fisheries Ireland says Gweebarra licencing rules remain in effect

Inland Fisheries Ireland says that it is fully committed to the on-going protection of the Gweebarra fishery in accordance with the High Court judgement of Ms. Justice Laffoy delivered on 19th December 2012.

This comes as the angling season opens tomorrow (Saturday April 1st) with anglers being reminded that they must acquire a licence to fish on the Gweebarra.

The Department of the Environment says that amending legislation is required to provide explicit powers to Inland Fisheries Ireland to prosecute offences under the Fisheries Acts, Inland Fisheries Ireland has been obliged to withdraw a significant number of prosecution cases around the country.

The Department has further advised that the necessary amending legislation is being progressed urgently, and will be put in place in a matter of weeks.

Until then, it has been necessary to withdraw a number of cases, including those related to the Gweebarra fisheries which were before the Donegal courts in recent days.

In the interim all current provisions and offences of the Inland Fisheries Acts continue in full force and effect.

Consequently anyone who commits an alleged offence remains liable to prosecution within the statutory time frame for initiation of legal proceedings.

Anglers wishing to fish the Gweebarra fishery from the opening of the angling season tomorrow are required to have a valid licence and permit which are available from the village shop in Doochary or from Glenties Angling Centre or online at donegalanglingholidays.com