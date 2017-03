Pressure is being put on the government to publish the MICA Expert Panel Report ahead of the Housing Minister’s visit to Donegal this Monday.

The final report, detailing an investigation of the defective block issue in Donegal and Mayo has been eagerly awaited by the thousands of affected homeowners in the county with the deadline for publication extended numerous times.

Cllr Albert Doherty, acknowledges the Council is doing all it can, but says the report is essential to progress the work…………..