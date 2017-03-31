Gerard Doherty to captain Derry City as Candystrips return to action

Just over a week after they buried their captain, Ryan McBride, Derry City return to the field of play this evening.

It’s bound to be an emotional evening at Maginn Park when they take on Bray Wanderers.

The club and supporters will honour their departed captain before kick off.

Long serving goalkeeper Gerard Doherty has taken over the captaincy while striker Rory Patterson looks set to return to the starting line for the first time since suffering an injury against Bohemians on the opening day of the season.

Victory for Derry on the night would make it five wins from their opening five games, something the club haven’t done since 1991.